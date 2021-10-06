Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Amnesty International Tells IPOB: Stop killing your own people, condemns Sit-At-Home In South-East

    1. Amnesty International condemns increasing violence across southeast states that is endangering lives. We condemn assassinations and attacks on government and personal property. We note with grave concern wanton killing of civilians and security personnel. Daily bloodshed in Anambra and Imo state must stop and those behind the attacks brought to justice.

    2. Violent implementation of the sit-at-home imposed by IPOB must stop. Attacking people or their places of business in the name of imposing sit-a-home order is a gross human rights abuse and those behind it must be brought to justice through fair trial.

    3. We urge the Nigerian authorities to investigate ongoing violence and ensure that all those found to be responsible face justice.

