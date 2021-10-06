Banking, Industrial Good Sector Maintains Equity Market Upward Look

Today, investors in the Nigeria equity market sustained the positive sentiment to five successful trading days as the market performance indicators grew by 0.12 percent.

The growth was driven by buy-interest in Banking and Industrial Goods sectors. As a result, the All-Share Index rose by 48.54 bps, representing a 0.12 percent increase to close at 40,765.20.

While the Market Capitalization gained ₦25.29 bn, representing a growth of 0.12 percent to close at ₦21.24 trillion.

→ However, the market activities were mixed, as the Total Volume traded dipped by 7.47 percent, while the Total Value of trades rose by 11.33 percent. A total of 400.65 million units of shares valued at ₦3.48 billion were traded in 5,145 Deals.

In that regard, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 27.14 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by TRANSCORP (9.90%), ETI (8.18%), UBA (6.31%), and FIDELITYBK (4.97%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 30.83 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ FBNH extends its top gainer spot to let the gainers’ chart with price appreciation of 7.78 percent, followed by LIVESTOCK (5.38%), AFRIPRUD (3.12%), FIDELITYBK (2.78%), UACN (2.44%), ETI (1.75%),WAPCO (0.88%), ZENITHBANK (0.63%), VITAFOAM (0.29%) and 10 others.

On the other hand, PHARMDEKO led the decliners’ chart as its share price receded by 6.01 percent to close at ₦2.66, as CHAMS (-4.55%), HONYFLOUR (-3.35%), UBA (-2.52%), DANGSUGAR (-1.14%), ACCESS (-1.06%), UCAP (-0.53%), GTCO (-0.35%) and OANDO (-0.19%) amongst others also declined in price.

Meanwhile, the market breadth closed negatively, recording 19 gainers and 20 losers.