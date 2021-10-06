Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Buhari Approves N75,000 Stipend Per Semester For Students Studying Education

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved N75,000 as a stipend per semester for education students in public universities across the country.

    N50,000 was also approved as a stipend per semester for Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) students.

    The development was announced by the Minister For Education, Adamu Adamu during the annual celebration of World Teachers’ Day at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

    “Undergraduate students of B.Ed / B.A. Ed/ BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester,” Adamu said.

    He also assured that efforts were ongoing to grant automatic employment to students after graduation, as the ministry would collaborate with state governments.

    “The Federal Government should find the modality through which respective state governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level,” he added.

