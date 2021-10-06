Residents of Comrade Geoffrey Street around the Assembly Quarters axis of Azikoro in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, have commended Governor Douye Diri over the appointment of Chief Chinedu Arthur as Special Assistant on Special Duties.

They also applauded the newly appointed SA, Chinedu Arthur, who doubles as Director General of Non-indigenes in Bayelsa State, for his relentless effort to give Comrade Geoffrey Street a facelift and to ensure that cars drive through the street.

The residents, who spoke to Nolly TV correspondent during a field visit to the area, say that, for embarking on this developmental initiative in the state, and for buying materials for the construction and maintenance of the road, he has shown his uncommon love for the Prosperity Administration and the entire people of Bayelsa State.

Some of those assisting Chief Chinedu Arthur to carry out his vision for the street described Governor Douye Diri as a visionary leader who is committed to the growth and progress of Bayelsa State, and that this is evident in the appointment of Chief Chinedu as Special Assistant, despite the fact that he is not a native of Bayelsa.

According to them, the Governor is passionate about the development of the state, hence the appointment of technocrats like Chinedu and other seasoned politicians – not minding where they come from because all the Governor wants is the development of the state.

They equally expressed belief that more achievements will come through Chief Chinedu Arthur’s office, adding that he is a lover of development.

They also applauded the Governor for creating a level playing ground for everybody to work through their various offices.

In his remarks, Chief Chinedu Arthur noted that the development of Bayelsa State is a collective responsibility, and that he will continue to play his part; which is supporting Governor Douye Diri – in order to achieve his vision for Bayelsa and also drive the development of the state far beyond where he met it.

He stated that Governor Douye Diri is a blessing to the people of Bayelsa State, saying that the earlier the people realize this, the better for the state.

Chief Chinedu noted that Senator Douye Diri’s footprints will be shown everywhere, and that his office as Special Adviser on Special Duties will always contribute its quota to the development of the state.

You would recall that during Chinedu’s time as President of Ohaneze Youth Council, there were numerous life-changing projects in Bayelsa State – especially the building of bridges – with non-indigenes in the state criss-crossing the length and breadth of the 8 Local Government Areas.

Nolly TV reports that, during the visit to the street, work was ongoing, and there were celebration and merriment amongst residents.

Chinedu Arthur also bought food items to be cooked for those working voluntarily, so that they can eat and have strength to do the work successfully.