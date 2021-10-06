Customs intercepts 1,014.5kg of pangolin scales worth N1.7bn in Lagos

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Oct. 4, 2021 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 15 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 1,014.5kg with a Duty Paid Value of over N1.7 billion in Lagos.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) disclosed this in a media conference in Lagos, on Monday.

Ali who was represented by the National Public Relations Officer, NSC, DC Joseph Attah added that two suspects were arrested with the items.

He noted that “this criminality was not essentially a Nigerian thing, sadly some foreigners with active connivance of few Nigerians are bent on using our dear country as a transit route for illegal wild life trade.”

He said a DNA test would be conducted on the scales to know which country the scales emanated from.

He further said that those who bought these things were not Nigerians but from Asian countries and well developed countries, stating that Nigerians that were involved were lured by money to provide warehouse where the parts could be stored.

“Today we are here to showcase the success story of the NCS’s ongoing crackdown on illegal wild life trade.

“You will recall that two months ago, NCS acting on credible intelligence provided by our international partners announced wild life seizure worth over N22billion with arrested suspects currently facing prosecution.

“In the course of further investigation to arrest other members of the gang, we received another credible intelligence from same international partner, Wild Life Justice Commission, and swiftly deployed our intelligence operatives with the Strike Force as a SWAT team.

“This led to the interception of One Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number BGT 256 LG along Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos,” he said.

The CGC said that upon examination, the bus was found to contain the following: Pangolin Scales; 60kg, 35kg, by 54kg, 64kg, 66kg, 58kg, 50kg, 73kg, 61kg, 64kg, 92kg, 89kg, by 60kg, by 92.5kg totalling 1,009.5kg and one sack of Pangolin Claws by 5kg all totalling 1,014.5kg with a DPV of N1. 7 billion.

He named the two suspects already arrested in connection with the seizure as: Salif Sanwidi and Sunday Ebenyi, adding that they would be charged to court to answer for their crimes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, illegal wild life trade contravenes Section 63 “e” and “g” of CEMA Cap 45 LFN 2004.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. As responsible member of the global community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade on wild life.

“We remain committed to the quarterly meeting with embassies of U.S., UK and Germany and welcome on board other International organizations that are joining the fray.’

He commended wild life Justice Commission for their continued commitment to the course through the provision of credible and actionable intelligence, including technical aids.

“NCS appreciates this working synergy and looks forward for more,” he said.(NAN)

