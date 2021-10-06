Gunmen Abduct University Student In Kano, Demand N100million Ransom

23-year-old student of Botany at Bayero University, Kano, Sakina Bello, has been abducted.

Bello was abducted along Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki in the Kano metropolis on Tuesday.

File Photo: Gunmen

The 300-level undergraduate was said to have been kidnapped inside a commercial tricycle (Adai Daita Sahu).

It was learnt that the abductors placed a call to the family and demanded a ransom of N100 million from them.

A source told Daily Trust, “She left home around 3pm on Tuesday and could not come back until this moment. She was supposed to go to Janbulo from our house in Rjiyar Zaki.

“They called her elder brother around 9pm and informed him that she is their den and that they will call back on Wednesday. And the next they do is to demand for N100 million ransom.”

Spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the abduction to journalists, said the police received a report of a missing person around 3pm on Tuesday and started investigating the matter immediately.

“We received a report of a missing person from Rjiyar Zaki and we immediately swung into action to trace her whereabouts. The command is putting more effort to ensure she is traced and reunited with her family,” he said.

Kano is among the North-West states not affected by the widespread abductions across the region.