How Police Officer Allegedly Killed DSS Operative In Imo State

There is palpable fear among security agencies in Imo State, as operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), identified as Prince Nwachinaemere Ezemuonye Ozuzu, was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified police officer.

The ugly incident, according to the deceased brother, Destiny Nwozuzu, happened on Monday around Mgbidi – Awo /Owerri Onitsha road, in Imo State.

He said the 38 year-old was shot four times by a police officer, not unknown gunmen and not once as claimed by the DSS officials.

He revealed that the father of four was shon on his right chest by a police officer on a joint taskforce team, who was trying to fire warning shots in response to the supposed gunmen alleged to be firing gunshots.

Another source who pleaded anonymity, told DAILY POST correspondent, that the deceased and his colleagues were shooting indiscriminately when a stray bullet hit the DSS officer.

DAILY POST findings showed that he was recently promoted.

Our correspondent also gathered that some youths from Irete community in Owerri West, the deceased community were planning to stage a protest to the DSS office tomorrow morning to register their grievances.

The Imo State Police command, Michael Abattamwhen when contacted said,” I don’t have such information yet. If a police officer had killed somebody we should have known by now.”

The police spokesman said, “You can go to the DSS for further confirmation my brother.”

All efforts made to reach the DSS PRO proved abortive as DAILY POST correspondent was told that Department of State Security Service does not have spokesperson at the state level.