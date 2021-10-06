Imo: Oru West, Mgbidi residents cry out to Uzodinma over bad roads

Residents of Mgbidi, the headquarters of Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, have raised an alarm over the deplorable condition of the roads in the area, saying the situation is becoming increasingly unbearable.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodinma to come to their aid by carrying out a complete rehabilitation of the roads to enhance the growth and development of the region.

One of the residents of Oru West LGA, Micheal Obioha, raised the alarm on Tuesday in a release seen by DAILY POST in Owerri, Imo State.

According to him, “I write to call the attention of our Local, State and Federal Government to the level of the deplorable condition of many roads in Orru West, Mgbidi.

“Travelling through Awo Ommama/Mgbidi from Owerri among others have continued to remain a difficult task for motorists and other road users following the deplorable condition of these roads.

“Another road begging for attention is the Mgbidi/Oguta road especially a section of the road at Oguta that has been in a poor state for a very long time yet those in authorities plies through them with their fleets of convoys to their edifices without doing anything to ameliorate the people’s suffering.”

He said, “Unfortunately the bad conditions of the roads have been aiding criminal and other illegal activities as some men and women of the underworld now utilize the damaged roads to attack and extort passers-by especially at night.”

Also, a community leader, Chief Uche Maduagwu, described the conditions of roads in the area as deplorable and unbearable.

He said, “We wish to appeal to Imo State Governor, Senator Uzodinma, our own brother to, as a matter of urgency, come to our rescue.

“Our area has been disconnected from other parts of the state and the country as a whole due to the collapse of the only two roads that connect the region.”