Imo State 2023: Why Indigenes are anxious for Ihedioha’s Comeback – ILM

A political pressure group, Imo Liberation Movement, has taken a swipe at the Governor Hope Uzodinma led All Progressives Congress(APC), over what is termed as a, “plot to divert attention from its abysmal performance.”

The Director General of the Group, Comr. Emeka Nwokeke, in a chat with newsmen in Owerri, dismissed as sponsored hatchet job, recent media reports purporting to caution former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the Mbaise bloc from contesting the governorship election in 2023.

“Gentlemen of the press, we have it on good authority that Sen. Uzodinma’s government is behind that laughable report. Dont forget Uzodinma’s government has collapsed irreparably. They have now resorted to diversionary antics to keep the away from the real issues. Anyway that one has also failed.”

Continuing, Comrade Nwokeke, noted, that “Hon. Ihedioha left a worthy legacy for the party and in the state in general. The popularity and massive support PDP enjoys today in Imo State is largely based on the achievements of the seven months of Hon. Ihedioha’s Rebuild Imo administration. And I can tell you, that it is only a fool that will not continue to make capital or gains out of it.

“I speak with authority because Imo Liberation Movement, as a grassroots mobilization group, is in touch with the grassroots. Take it from me, even if Hon. Ihedioha decides not to contest, PDP and Imolites will conscript him into the race because the people love him, they want him. They miss him and they are eager to elect him again.”

Speaking on the chances of PDP in 2023, he said, Uzodinma has failed woefully in all ramifications. There is nothing left and he knows it. That is why he is jittery. PDP will certainly bounce back with victory, I can assure you.