IPOB Releases Names, Phones of Alleged Gunmen Killing in S/East

Worried by the increasing rate of senseless killings in Biafra land especially Anambra and Imo States, the intelligence unit of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been intensifying efforts towards uncovering the masterminds of these heinous crimes. These efforts have paid off as the unit has been able to track some of the the people behind the atrocities.

Through intelligence, we discovered that the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors with the collaboration of the evil Nigeria security agents established fake ESN group to eliminate perceived political opponents in the South East particularly in Imo State.

Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch, discovered that Hope Uzodinma is behind the killing of innocent citizens of Imo State. He and his co-traitors in their desperation to demonise IPOB and impress their Fulani slavemasters, set up a fake Eastern Security Network, ESN which they are using to terrorise the people to create the wrong impression that IPOB and ESN have gone violent.

To prove to them that we are well ahead of them, we make bold to publish the names and phone numbers of those he is using to recruit fake ESN operatives in Imo State. The affected agents know very well that we know them.

(1) HON Ekene Anaduele Aka Stainless, Former APGA Aspirant in Imo State.

(2) C.O.C Akaolisa Attorney General, (Idemili Akwu Ojor Eziinwanne NA Orsu) Phone number is 08033368473.

(3) HON Emman Uguru, Deputy Chairman Orsu, (Edu Awo Idemili ), his house is close to the local government headquarters, he is using his younger brother Enerst to recruit fake ESN members causing and killing hope Uzodinma’s political opponents in Imo State .His phone number is 08063785163.

(4) Chairman of all chairmen, Awo Idemili Town Union, Mazi Ikenna Ezubeozor. He is in charge of recruitments. His phone number is 08035749943.

(5) Chairman and Youth Leader Amaokwe Chukwuka. (Phone number is 08057959531)

(6) Obinna Izonobi Edeukwu, Head of Community Police Orsu, now head of EBUBEAGU in Orsu LGA Imo State. Phone number is 08035223225.

(7)Oguwara Uzor, President Ndu Ukwu, Phone number is 08026620212.

(Cool Nwadi Ikeh is the frontliner in his area. His phone number is 07048205211.

(9) The Ejimas are the sons of Police officer in Awo Idemili. People living in the area know them too well. They live at Paul Agundu’s house at Awo. They are usually seen around Produce in Awo.

These traitors and others are those behind the senseless killings and political assassinations in Imo State. Their intension is to disrepute IPOB by linking us with their atrocities but they won’t escape judgement. Their evil will soon catch up with them.

These agents of death are the ones recruited by Hope Uzodinma to eliminate Imo citizens in their bid to disrepute ESN, a divine outfit established by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to protect and secure our ancestral land against Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

Hope Uzodinma and co set up this recruitment team after the late Ikonso, a gallant ESN Special Commander rejected his offer and appeals to join them. They later killed Ikonso for turning down the satanic offer.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY FOR IPOB