Detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho is in urgent need of medical attention, his spokesman has said.

Olayomi Koiki, spokesman for Igboho, who is being detained in Benin Republic, on Tuesday said the secessionist leader needs urgent medical treatment.

A statement by the Koiki titled ‘On behalf of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho’, called on the government of Benin Republic to grant Igboho permission to receive urgent medical attention.

The statement read, “After speaking with his legal representatives, I would like to confirm that his health needs urgent attention and we are using this medium to plead with the Government of Benin Republic, President Patrice Talon to please allow Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho to seek medical treatment due to his health.

“He needs urgent medical treatment and giving him this would help him with his health problems. We know you are just a man and one that wants progress for his country too. We have seen all the wonderful things you have done to bring good change to your country.

“President Patrice Talon, please we need your intervention to enable his quick release because his health needs urgent attention and we know that this would be granted to him, because we don’t want anything to happen to him while in the custody of your country.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been held in Benin since 20th of July 2021 and now his health has been affected badly.

We would like to say thank you in anticipation

“Also we would like to use this medium to appreciate his lawyers and everyone that have stood by him during this very difficult time.”

Igboho was arrested alongside his wife in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country on July 19 after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunnaya, had advised Igboho to turn himself in.

“Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advice him to do the needful,” Afunnaya said. “He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law.”

However, Igboho’s wife has since been released from police custody while Igboho remains in detention in the West African country.