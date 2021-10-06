Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Lai Mohammed defends President Buhari over alleged accusations of pampering criminals.

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Lai Muhammad the minister of information and culture has come out to defend president Buhari over allege of pampering criminal in his government

    Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, dismissed charges that the Buhari administration treats criminals with kid gloves while being tough on separatists.

    Speaking on the “Good Morning Nigeria” broadcast of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Bandits, Mohammed claimed, are criminals who have neither religious or ideological motivations.
    The minister Lai Mohammed believes that:

    I I think we have been dancing around nomenclature, a criminal is a criminal whether it is a bandit or terrorist, and the same measure is being meted out to them.

    “That is why we find it ridiculous, the accusation that the federal Government is softer on bandits than the separatists and other criminals.

    “This is a fallacy, a fake news, and misinformation all into one, and this is the kind of divisive rhetoric being promoted by some naysayers.’’.’’

    Lai Muhammad said

