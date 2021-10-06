Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Nigerian gov’t disqualifies below 18-year olds from owning SIM cards

    The federal government through the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC has disqualified anyone below the age of 18 from registering and owning a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) in Nigeria.

    This is contained in a draft copy of the modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations published on the commission’s website.

    The draft copy directed telecoms subscribers to only include anyone above the age of 18. “Subscriber’ means a person not below the age of 18 years who subscribes to communications services by purchasing a subscription medium or entering into a subscription contract with a licensee.

    Read also: MTN says Nigeria’s sim registration rule robbed it of 2.3m subscribers

    The licensee refers to a provider of communications services that utilises a subscription medium in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

    The Commission on Tuesday revealed three key regulatory instruments that have been developed to address the challenges of the Communications Industry and to strengthen the market structure; The Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulation, the SIM Replacement Guidelines, and the Spectrum Trading Guidelines.

