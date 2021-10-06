The spokesperson of the Ilana Omo Oodua, Maxwell Adeyemi has explained that the group will have a meeting on Sunday to decide whether or not to accept the invitation of the Indigenous People of Biafra to join the proposed one-month sit-at-home.

Recall that IPOB, in a statement issued by the Media and Public Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, enjoined other agitators for self-determination from other ethnic nationalities in the country to join its one-month sit-at-home protest commencing on October 21.

The group alleged that it had learnt that there was a plan by the Nigerian Government not to bring Kanu to court on that day as a ploy to continue to incarcerate him.

When SaharaReporters reached out to Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body for the Yoruba self-determination groups, the spokesman, Adeyemi said he could not make a statement at the time due to its sensitive nature.

According to him, there is a meeting scheduled for Sunday where the IPOB’s proposal will be discussed and a decision taken as to whether the group will join in the sit-at-home protest or not.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, he said, “That is a very sensitive issue. When we have our meeting on Sunday, we’ll let you know our position. It is a very sensitive matter, and I cannot solely speak about it. We’ll have our meeting on Sunday.”

In June, Kanu was abducted in Kenya and secretly flown to Nigeria to face treason charges.

He was subsequently arraigned and brought before Binta Nyako, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, who asked him to be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).