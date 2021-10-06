Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Patrick Dele Cole Loses Wife

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Pastor Mina Dugoabere Cole, wife of Ambassador Patrick Dele Cole, is dead.

    She died in London on Friday, October 1, 2021 after a protracted illness.

    A statement signed by Amb. Cole, described the late Mina Cole as “a devoted woman of God who lived a full and joyous life and whose memory lives on in our hearts forever.”

    Ambassador Cole said plans for her burial would be announced in due course by the family.

    The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we, the children of His Excellency, Ambassador Chief Dr. Patrick Dele Cole OFR, on behalf of himself, the Young Jack family of Abonnema and Obiali Amachree family of Buguma sadly announce the passing of his beloved wife, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Pastor Mrs Mina Dugoabere Cole in London, on Friday the 1st of October, 2021 after a protracted illness.

    “She was a devoted woman of God who lived a full and joyous life and whose memory lives on in our hearts forever. Plans for the burial will be announced in due course by the family. We extend our sincere appreciation to all concerned for their love, support and prayers at this difficult time.”

