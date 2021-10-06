Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Abiy Ahmed’s Inauguration

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    On Oct 05
    President Buhari in a bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Departs Addis Ababa and arrives Abuja on 5th Oct 2021

    President Buhari in a bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan on 5th Oct 2021

    President Buhari with Defence Attache Col. Emeka Akaliro, Ambassador of Nigeria to Ethiopia Amb. Victor Adekunle Adeleke and Patrick Y. Gbemudu, Minister with the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia shortly before departing Addis Ababa on 5th Oct 2021

    President Buhari with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he departed Addis Ababa on 5th Oct 2021

    The presidential aircraft landed at the Presidential Wing at the Nnamdi Azkiwe International airport, Abuja at about 4.31 pm local time The president was received by other top government officials.

