SMEDAN to award 150 licenses to business service providers

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Oct. 1, 2021 The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) would award Practicing Licenses to 150 qualified Business Development Service Providers (BDSPs).

This would be under the National BDSPs Certification and Accreditation Framework coming up Oct. 7.

Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit, SMEDAN made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Mohammed stated that the National BDSPs programme was designed to standardise the delivery of Business Development Service to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State, for Industry, Trade and Investment, inaugurated the National Steering Committee of the BDSPs Certification and Accreditation programme in November 2020.

According to Mohammed, the inauguration heralds the commencement of the BDSPs certification process.

“The programme sets, structures and systemises standardised curriculum for the development of relevant Business Development Service (BDS) for all functional areas of any small business,” he said.

Katagum is expected to be the special guest of honour at the occasion, while the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, who is the Chief Host, will deliver a lead paper.

