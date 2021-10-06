South-east Is “barren Soil”, Has No Economic Value – Asari Dokubo

Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader has described the Southeast region as ‘a barren soil, and of no economic importance to Nigeria’.

According to Asari-Dokubo, Igbos only have the ability to turn money into money — nothing more. He warned that the peaceful atmosphere needed to ensure businesses thrive, is threatened due to the activities of the so-called ‘Unknown Gunmen’ troubling the Southeast.

“Southeast Nigeria has almost no substantial natural resources. The South East is almost a barren soil. The southeast has no outstanding Federal importance. The only thing the Igbos in the East have to their advantage is the ability to turn money into more money, but they can only achieve that if the East is peaceful for business,” Asari-Dokubo said via his Justice Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Today the Southeast has begun a movement that could turn the East into a desolate desert.

“To those hailing Unknown Gunmen, you should also know that a bullet knows nobody…

“All we have to do is sit down and watch the show..”