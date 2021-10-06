Stop Giving Waste To Cart-pushers, LAWMA Urges Lagos Residents

The Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, has called for total compliance with the environmental laws of the state, to protect the environment and its inhabitants, from the harmful effects of indiscriminate dumping of waste and other negative practices.

Mr. Odumboni made this observation yesterday, in his statement on the occasion of this year’s World Habitat Day, where he highlighted the need for residents, to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment, in their various business facilities and residential areas.

He said, “For the environment to be conducive for living and business transactions, the onus lies on us to keep it clean. Failure to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment leaves us vulnerable, exposing our homes to preventable health and environmental challenges, such as disease outbreaks, blockage of drainage channels and flooding, among others”.

The LAWMA boss said the Authority was working round the clock, to ensure that the waste management needs of residents in the state were met, adding that the agency was working with PSP operators for prompt evacuation of wastes generated by tenements across the Lagos metropolis.

He urged residents to patronise assigned PSP operators and desist from dumping refuse at inappropriate locations or giving same to already outlawed cart-pushers, whose activities undermine efforts of the agency, warning that defaulters would be made to face the wrath of the law.