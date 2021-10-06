Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Telegram Adds 70 Million Users After Facebook Outage

    Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday that the encrypted messenger app had added a “record” 70 million users in one day after Facebook was hit by a massive outage.

    Potentially billions of users were impacted Monday when the dominant social network and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms went offline for seven hours.

    Telegram, a messenger site particularly popular in the former Soviet Union countries and Iran, is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

    “Yesterday Telegram experienced a record increase in user registration and activity,” Durov, 36, wrote on his Telegram channel.

    “We welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day.”

    “For the new users I’d like to say this — welcome to Telegram, the largest independent messaging platform,” Durov added.

    “We won’t fail you when others will.”

