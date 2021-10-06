Wednesday, October 6, 2021
    Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested With Multi-million Naira Drugs In India

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in Naigaon, Mumbai, police in India said on Monday.

    Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate’s (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell made the arrests and seized from them.

    1,126 grammes of Ketamine and MD drugs with a street value of over Rs 10 lakh (about N5. 5 million) were seized from them, Mid-Day reports.

    Police made the arrests based on a tip-off that drugs were being smuggled in the Naigaon area, after which the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell raided and arrested the accused with drugs.

    A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Valeev police station. Further investigation is underway.

