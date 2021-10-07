Access Bank’s DiamondXtra set to make millionaires daily

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Oct. 6, 2021 In a bid to promote savings culture and reward its loyal customers, Access Bank Plc is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million in its DiamondXtra December mega draw.

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Mr Victor Etuokwu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Etuokwu also said that another lucky customer would be rewarded with Salary for Life (of N100,000 every month for 20 years) on Dec. 25.

He added that the bank would reward one customer daily with N1 million from Dec. 6 to Dec. 24, 2021 in the mega draw.

“There is no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win.

“Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra mega draw,” Etuokwu said.

He expalined that there would be a daily draw in December for N1 million for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas Day for the grand prizes.

“All you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000.

“For every N50,000 you save, you get a ticket into the mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a millionaire in the DiamondXtra mega draw.

“To open a new account, simply dial 9015# and if you have an existing DiamondXtra account, just dial *901# to fund the account with N50,000 or more,” he said.

The Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Mrs Adaeze Umeh, disclosed that over 31 customers would be rewarded with over N60 million during the campaign period.

Umeh said: “We want to change more lives and that is why we have taken the DiamondXtra scheme to another level.

“We want to empower more Nigerians financially during the festive period so that they can take care of their needs and loved ones too.

“We will be creating one millionaire every day in December and two lucky winners will go home with the grand prize money of N10 million and Salary4life (N100,000 for 20 years).

“This is our own way of celebrating Nigerians and ushering them into the yuletide season. We urge all our customers to take advantage of this great opportunity and join the winning train.

“Our Diamondxtra cluster draws are still open for customers in the different regions and we encourage various associations, clubs, groups, and societies, among others, to come together as a cluster, open DiamondXtra accounts for their members with N5,000 minimum deposit each and a draw will be held for their group where the winning pot is up to N150,000.

“To qualify for a cluster draw, a minimum of 80 to 100 members of the association or club will have to open and fund their accounts with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to win,” she said.

