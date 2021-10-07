Benue Assembly passes 2021 supplementary budget of N21.703 billion

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Makurdi, Oct. 6, 2021 The Benue House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the 2021 supplementary budget of N21.703 billion.

The supplementary appropriation was passed during plenary after a clause by clause consideration of the bill in the committee of supply, chaired by the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba.

Leading debate on the bill earlier, the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Mr Peter Enemari, (Ogbadibi/PDP), said the supplementary appropriation was necessary to meet some new demands.

The house said that some obvious needs submitted to theBenue Planning Commission by Public Sector Entities (PSEs) were not captured in the 2021 approved budget, and affected its implementation negatively.

The House also approved N85.8 billion as supplementary recurrent expenditure, while the approved supplementary capital expenditure stood at N48.5 billion.

After various contributions from members in favour of the bill, the speaker invited the clerk of the House, Mr Bernard Nule, to read it for the third time before it was passed.