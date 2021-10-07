Thursday, October 7, 2021
    ISWAP Launches Reprisal Attack in Boko Haram Camp, 87 Terrorists Feared Dead

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Five days after a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram eliminated 24 Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP fighters, at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in Gwoza town, Borno State, a reprisal attack has been launched by insurgents loyal to ISWAP, sources have told PRNigeria.

    The suspected ISWAP elements, carried out the reprisal at the camp of the Commander of Boko Haram, Bakoura Modou, in Lake Chad axis on Tuesday.

    PRNigeria gathered that the SWAP fighters stormed Modou’s Lake Chad camp in 50 local speed boats yesterday.

    “More than 87 ISWAP jihadists were killed in the clash,” he said.

