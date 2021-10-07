By Muhammad Lawal

Birnin Kebbi, Oct. 6, 2021 Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on ethanol biofuel production, had provided an opportunity for massive employment and wealth creation for the inhabitants of the state.

He disclosed this while conducting round ECOWAS representatives at two cassava demonstration farms at Gangije and Maitsani in Gwandu Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ECOWAS delegation, alongside Governors from Niger and Benin Republics, were in Birnin Kebbi for a one-week training workshop on Integrated and Secured Pastoralism and Livestock Management in West Africa.

The governor said that the MoU had not only created massive jobs for the people of the state, especially the youth, but it also encouraged production of other crops.

“It gladdens my heart that people in the state have embarked on the production of food and cash crops for local consumption and export, towards attaining food security and economic prosperity,” he said.

While encouraging the populace to take advantage of the opportunity to better their living standards, Bagudu urged them to support government policies and programmes.

In a remark, the ECOWAS Commissioner, Mr Sekou Sangare, commended Gov. Bagudu for improving agricultural production in Kebbi State and increasing the purchasing power of his people.

The Governor was conducted round by the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad-Shallah, Village Head of Maitsani, Alhaji Adamu Halidu, Magajin Maitsani and officials of the Gwandu Local Government Council. (NAN)

