Transparency Nigeria Group demands immediate sack of Mohammed Bello-Koko

Civil society organisation Transparency Nigeria Group (TNG) has asked the Buhari administration to immediately dismiss the acting managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

This is in response to the detailed expose of Mr Bello-Koko’s financial dealings by Premium Times, showing that the NPA’s acting chief has broken several extant laws.

The Nigerian Ports Authority is one of the most critical agencies in the country and a corruption-tainted individual cannot be allowed to hold sway of an institution that is of critical importance to the security architecture of the country.

The head of the NPA cannot be an individual driven by avarice and filthy lucre.

We ask President Buhari to act immediately and divisely.