Group nominates Igbo candidates for 2023 presidency

As the clamour for a Nigerian President of South East extraction in 2023 gathers momentum, some young Igbo entrepreneurs have begun to shop for possible candidates from the five South East states.

Umunna Lekki Association (ULA), comprising young entrepreneurs from Igboland residing in the Lekki, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Garden City (VGC) and Victoria Island axes of Lagos State, expressed readiness to support the Igbo Presidency project with their funds.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by the President, Ikem Umeh-Ezeoke, ULA released a list of eminent Igbo sons and daughters capable of turning the fortunes of the country around.

Those shortlisted by the group include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State); Peter Obi, Charles Udeogaranya, Ben Obi and Henry Okolie-Aboh and others.

Others are Governor Dave Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Anyim Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State); Geoffrey Onyema, Barth Nnaji, Nnia Nwodo Jnr, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu State) and Emeka Ihedioha, Rochas Okorocha, Kema Chikwe and Humphrey Anumudu (Imo State).

In the statement, the group also expressed its intention and readiness to donate funds in billions of naira to the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “if they nominate Nigerians of Igbo extraction to fly their flags in the 2023 presidential election.”