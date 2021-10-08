Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed that he expects justice to prevail in favour of his client when Kanu appears in court on October 21.

The lawyer said that the best brains in legal profession would represent Kanu, adding he had been briefed on their preparation for that day.

Nnamdi Kanu

Ejiofor disclosed these in an update on Thursday after his routine visit to the pro-Biafra agitator in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement was obtained by SaharaReporters.

The legal practitioner also said he visited Kanu in the company of his younger brother, Prince, while affirming that the IPOB helmsman was resolute.

Ejiofor said, “I visited our indefatigable Client in the company of his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy) today, October 7, 2021.

“Our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was extensively briefed on the level of the Legal Team’s preparedness on the ongoing proceedings in various courts, particularly our readiness for the 21st October 2021 outing.

“21st October 2021 is sacrosanct and shall be the D-Day we have long awaited. We crave for justice and nothing more, and justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done by all and sundry.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is deeply thankful for your unshaken support and peaceful conduct so far. He solicited for your continued relentless prayers and support.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in high spirits and tenaciously looking forward to the 21st Day of October 2021 Hearing Date.

“Since the Federal Government refused to honour the Fiat granted by the Honourable Chief Judge for Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case to be heard during the Court’s Annual vacation, or even shortly afterwards, ostensibly because they have no case against our Client, they definitely will have no hiding place come 21st Day of October 2021, the earlier adjourned date.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s erudite legal team have done all that is within our powers to assemble the best legal arsenal in Court come 21st October 2021 Hearing. Hence, we crave your co-operation and indulgence during this period. Please be assured that with God on our side, victory is certain.”