Stock Market Wraps Five-Star Week with 0.10% Gain

On Friday, the Nigeria equity market closed the five-star week on a positive note with an uprise of 0.10 percent in market indicators.

Today’s positive sentiment represents the market seven successive trading sessions of growth.

The bullish sentiment was driven by the positive reaction of investors towards the Financial sectors and Industrial sectors.

Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 39.21 bps, representing an increase of 0.10 percent to close at 40,868.36. While the Market Capitalization gained ₦20.44 bn, representing a growth of 0.10 percent to close at ₦21.30 trillion.

→ In the meantime, the market activities traded negatively, as the Total Volume and Value traded dipped by 59.24 percent and 72.40 percent, respectively.

A total of 331.06 million units of shares valued at ₦2.92 billion were traded in 3,986 Deals.

In that regard, FBNH outdid the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 46.72 percent of the total volume of trades, maintaining the position as the most trading stock, followed by GTCO (5.23%), FIDELITYBK (4.16%), TRANSCORP(3.78%), and ETI (3.49%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

Also, FBNH appeared as the most traded stock in value terms, with 52.85 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ On the profitability table, UPL maintained the top spot, emerging as the most profitable stock, with price appreciation of 9.72 percent, trailed by ETI (5.00%), UACN (4.41%), TRANSCORP (3.19%), ZENITHBANK (1.45%), GTCO (0.70%), UBA (0.63%), FLOURMILL (0.34%), OANDO (0.19%) and 14 others.

Conversely, ACADEMY led the decliners’ chart as its share price receded by 7.69 percent to close at ₦0.36, as AFRIPRUD (-6.06%), HONYFLOUR (-3.78%), WEMABNK (2.60%), FBNH (-2.00%), NEIMETH (-1.76%), UCAP (-1.09%), NACHO(-0.84%) and LIVESTOCK (-0.83%) amongst others also declined in price. In conclusion, the market breadth closed positively, recording 23 gainers and 17 losers.