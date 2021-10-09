2.5m voters to decide next Anambra Governor, says INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said 2,525,471 registered voters would be participating in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at an emergency meeting with political parties, said 77,475 valid registrants at the end of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise were added to the state’s voters’ register.

“This figure has been added to the existing register of 2,447,996 eligible voters used for the 2019 general election. Accordingly, the number of registered voters in Anambra State now stands at 2,525,471”, Yakubu stated.

The electoral umpire had on Thursday published the final list of candidates eligible to participate in the vpoll.

The list named former Central Bank Governor, Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Andy Uba and Ifeanyi Ubah remained the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Young Progressive Congress (YPP).

The INEC boss revealed that 62,698 persons who were registered voters went ahead to register afresh but were fished out by the commission.

“These double or multiple registrations are invalid by law. I am glad to report that we have already completed 10 out of 14 activities in our timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship election.”