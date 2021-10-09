Saturday, October 9, 2021
    2023: Group endorse Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as their presidential cancandidate

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The North-South Alliance Group has endorsed Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as their preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 general election even as it said competence and integrity should be the major criteria in selecting the next candidate.

    Addressing a press conference in Lagos, National Coordinator (South), Professor Ukachukwu Anwuzie said their preferred candidate represents the bridges between the North and the South.

    Represented by Pastor Kayode Jacobs of the Social Political movement, Anwuzie said the candidature of Ohuabunwa who is the National President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) would foster unity and peace.

