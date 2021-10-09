A former presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe, has officially declared his intention to contest in the presidential election come 2023.

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Okupe highlighted his 7-point agenda which include to reset, heal and reunite the nation.

He promised to increase electricity generation to 30,000MW in three years; reduce youth unemployment; and re-engineer and revamp the national economy.

Okupe said: “I believe I have the knowledge, the requisite national political experience and intellectual capacity and wisdom to halt the socio-economic decadence, insecurity and pervasive poverty that has nearly made living meaningless in Nigeria.

“I want to run a government which for the first time will make the life, wellbeing and safety of lives and properties, especially of the poor and needy, a major priority.”