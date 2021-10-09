Saturday, October 9, 2021
    Political parties

    2023: Using intimidation to attain power shift is killing Nigeria’s democracy, Jaji warns APC politicians

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    former member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji, has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to snub the agitation for power shift to the South in 2023 and instead throw its presidential ticket open.

    In an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Jaji, a former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State said the southern governors cannot intimidate the North to cede power to their region in 2023.

    He said any pact in the APC indicating that there would be power shift to the South at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023 is a charade.

    “How many people sat and reached that agreement? Are they up to a million? The answer is no. Maybe they are not even up to 10. So how can one million people sit and take a decision for more than 200 million people? Can that be possible, and we are saying we are in a democracy?

    “It is not possible. But what I am saying is that the idea of zoning or power shift to the South, as I have kept on saying, can only be achieved in the name of national unity but not intimidation. Zoning is not the best. It is only killing our democracy,” he said.

