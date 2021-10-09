APC may collapse after Buhari leaves office, Group warns

The Concerned APC Stakeholders, a political group, has expressed worry that the ruling party has continuously toed the path that brought down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The stakeholders, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the party’s values of fairness and inclusiveness have been abused and violated by certain individuals using the president’s name as cover to legitimise their selfish agenda.

The letter, signed by Abubakar Sidiq Usman, said the party’s ward and local government congresses were held in clear violation of fairness and transparency, alleging that party leaders employed undemocratic method of imposing officials on other members.

Usman told the president that the situation in the ruling APC greatly troubled majority of party members, who have merely kept quiet in deference to his leadership, trusting that he would take action to arrest the ugly situation.

He expressed fear that the party may collapse after Buhari leaves office in 2023 if there was no urgent intervention by the president.

“It is not in doubt that in spite of all that has been going on in the party since we came into government in 2015, the party is still able to hold as one because everyone defers to you. The same may not be the case by the time you leave office in 2023,” he said.