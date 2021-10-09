A former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC,Sokoto) has urged state governors to concentrate on tackling the challenges bedevilling the country instead of dwelling on the 2023 presidency.

Wamakko said the on-going brick-back between southern and northern governors over who gets the presidency ahead of the 2023 elections was a distraction in the face of challenges facing the country.

“The provocative resolution of the southern governors insisting on power shift in 2023 and the counter statement by the northern governors is most unfortunate,” Wamakko was quoted in a statement.

He also condemned the anti-open grazing laws enacted by states in the south, describing the development as a disenfranchisement of a section of the citizenry of their rights to move and live wherever they wanted in the country.

Wamakko said the governors, by virtue of their oath of office, are expected to unite the country, not divide it by their utterances, the statement said.