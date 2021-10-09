The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said the Igbo should be given a chance at leadership in 2023 as the South-East wants to work for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The governor said the Igbo would be a part of a fair and equitable Nigeria, not a breakaway Biafra.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

Umahi announced this during an inter-denominational prayer summit organised in Abakaliki on Friday by the Office of the Wife of the governor, in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“We want to belong to Nigeria. We want to belong to fair and equitable Nigeria,” Mr Umahi chimed. People should not be afraid of us. We will work with God to restore the peace of this nation. We will work with the people for the love and unity of this country.

“Give us a chance, treat us fairly for we have sacrificed a lot to the building of this nation,” the governor said,” he added.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Umahi said the South-East deserves whatever opportunity other geopolitical zones enjoy, saying “What is good for other regions should be good for the South-East.”

“And let me make it clear, zoning or no zoning, party or no party, South-East must not be schemed out of the affairs of this country,” the governor added.

Earlier, the governor’s wife, Rachel, extolled the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, for directing the prayer summit, which aimed at seeking the face of God to restore peace in the country.

She said, “Our coming together is to seek the face of God over the security challenges and other problems facing the nation.

“Through our constant prayers, we can overcome the rising cases of killing, armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in our country.”

She said the summit was organised in line with Mrs Buhari’s directive to seek divine intervention over the protracted security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, the Chairman of CAN, South-East zone and Senior Special Adviser to Ebonyi governor delivered the sermon at the event.