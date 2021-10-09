The race for the 2023 presidency got a jerk, yesterday, in Abuja when the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general elections, Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, pitched his political tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Outlining his plans for a better Nigeria, Moghalu, who is a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), explained that he felt ideologically aligned with the ADC, stressing that since the party’s founding in 2005 to date, including the 2019 general elections in which it fielded the late Obadiah Mailafia, the party had remained consistent.

According to him, the ADC has also remained committed to the emergence of true democracy in Nigeria and to the role of belief, passion and ideas in nation building. “The party has shunned food-is-ready and divisive ethno-centric politics,” Moghalu noted.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, at the Stonehedge Hotel, Abuja, Moghalu declared that the political status quo and its two major parties had failed Nigerians.

“To vote them again is to waste your vote. The results for the past 22 years include rigged elections, Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, 4, 200 megawatts of electricity for 200 million people, 33 per cent unemployment, terrorism and cheaper naira to the dollar.

“We must now focus on governance beyond politics if we are ever to escape from today’s mess and the misery it will surely continue to generate if the same recycled politicians remain in charge,” he said.

Moghalu disclosed that for the past one year he had been part of a group of individuals and political parties working towards the emergence of a third-force in the Nigerian political space.

“Millions of our countrymen and are women tired of the failure of traditional politics, are waiting eagerly for the emergence of such a platform.

“I am pleased to announce today that I have joined the ADC political party.”

The ADC is a key player in this effort to create a new and bigger ‘megaparty’ platform through a merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding our beleaguered country.”