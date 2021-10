Despite the increase in the dollar supply during the week, the naira depreciated in the FX market as the naira dipped by 0.22% in the I&E Window to close at ₦414.30/USD, while it declined by 0.35% in the Black market, closing at ₦575/USD, according to the BDCs operators.

The Nigeria Foreign Reserve sustained its uptrend to a gain of $1.40Bn from the closing position of $36.78Bn (Thursday, 30 September, 2021) to $38.18Bn on Thursday 7th October 2021.