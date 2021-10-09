Saturday, October 9, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Markets & InvestingCapital Markets

    SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    By Itohan Abara-Laserian
    Lagos, Oct. 8, 2021 The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has granted MTN Nigeria Communications approval to launch its series II 10-year Fixed Rate Bond (Series II Bond), MTN’s Company Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah, announced in a notice on Friday, in Lagos.
    The notice explained that the transaction was under its debuted N200 billion issuance shelf programme announced on Sept. 21.
    “In addition, the bond issuance continues to reinforce MTN Nigeria’s strategy of diversifying its funding sources.
    “MTN Nigeria will launch the book build in respect of the series II Bond on Oct. 8,” it said.

    Previous article2022 Appropriation Bill: NACCIMA lauds timely presentation, discourages new borrowings
    Next articleWith $39.8 bln spending record, Economists see Nigeria stuck with large budget deficits, If borrowing conditions are unfavourable…
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com