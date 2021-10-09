The Concerned APC Stakeholders, a political group, has expressed deep worry that the ruling party has continuously toed the path that brought down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The stakeholders, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said the party’s values of fairness and inclusiveness have been abused and violated by certain individuals using the president’s name as cover just to legitimise their selfish agenda.

The letter, signed by Abubakar Sidiq Usman, said the party’s ward and local government congresses were held in clear violation of fairness and transparency, alleging that party leaders employed undemocratic method of imposing officials on the other members.

“We wish to remind Your Excellency of how the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, that we displaced from power went down as a result of the overbearing display of naked power and force by some powerful individuals in the party, who embraced the habit of micromanaging almost every activities of the party, denying a large majority of their members the legitimate rights to full participation while ostracizing those not seen to be falling in line.”

“The aforementioned issues contributed to the eventual implosion of the party and eventual defeat in 2015. We are worried that the APC has continuously toed the path of what brought down the PDP,” he said.

Usman told the president that the situation in the ruling APC greatly troubled majority of party members, who have merely kept quiet in deference to his leadership, trusting that he would take action to arrest the ugly situation.

He expressed fear that the party may collapse after Buhari leaves office in 2023 if there was no urgent intervention by the president.

“It is not in doubt that in spite of all that has been going on in the party since we came into government in 2015, the party is still able to hold as one because everyone defers to you. Same may not be the case by the time you leave office in 2023,” he said.

Usman, however, said unlike the PDP, the situation of the ruling APC could still be rectified with the timely interventions of the president.

“The APC can still be made to embrace the core ideals that Your Excellency joined others to put in place as the very foundation of the party,” he added.

The stakeholders advocated open contestation during the party’s national convention for every position in the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The party should set stringent conditions as criteria qualifying anyone to hold a national office in the All Progressives Congress,” he added.