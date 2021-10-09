Saturday, October 9, 2021
    Yoruba Groups Disagree On Planned Protest Ahead Of Nigeria’s Vice-President Osinbajo’s Visit To London

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Some Yoruba groups in the United Kingdom have planned to hold a protest ahead of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to the country.

    Osinbajo is expected to deliver a lecture on Friday at the Imperial College, London.

    Yemi Osinbajo

    The groups mobilised their members to meet at the nearest tube station – South Kensington.

    A short invite reads: “Tomorrow 11 am Protest Against A Failed Government Pastor Ruga Is in town.

    “Venue: Nearest Tube Stn – Sth Kensington

    “Osinbajo will speak at the Imperial College, London.

    “Imperial College London Address. South Kensington Campus London SW7 2AZ, UK tel: +44 (0)20 7589 5111.”

    Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the United Nations, UN, High-Level event on the Energy Transition in Africa agenda, focusing on Nigeria.

    The event scheduled to hold on Friday at the Imperial College will feature meetings organised by UN-Energy ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26, hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow, Scotland.

    He is expected back in Nigeria on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, another group, Yoruba Leaders Forum has called on its members to desist from joining the protest.

    In a statement on Thursday, the forum said Osinbajo should be honoured and identified with.

    It reads: “The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum view with disdain the call by a section of the self-determination groups to stage a protest against the Vice-President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on his visit to speak at Imperial College London on the 8th of October 2021.

    “We call on our members and groups not to heed the call to embarrass the vice-president on the day and instead honour and identify with him.

    “We at YLF believe agitations and demands for equity, justice, and egalitarianism are best fought for with high wisdom.”

