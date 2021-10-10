Nigerian Military Foils Attack on Aulari, Destroys ISWAP Gun Trucks

Nigerian military troops on Sunday morning foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town, PRNigeria reports.
The attack was repelled on Sunday, according to local sources in Bama.
The sources, further disclosed, that it was a group of ISWAP fighters who attempted to overrun Aulari, a location about 11km West of Bama.
They said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully waded off the attack, while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa Forest.
A military intelligence officer confirmed the development to PRNigeria.
He said: “A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in 4 Gun trucks which were engaged.
“After engaging the Gun Trucks with rockets, 3 were completely destroyed and burning while the other was immobilized.
“A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray.”
