Sunday, October 10, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Nigerian Military Foils Attack on Aulari, Destroys ISWAP Gun Trucks

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Nigerian military troops on Sunday morning foiled a terrorist attack at Aulari town, PRNigeria reports.

    The attack was repelled on Sunday, according to local sources in Bama.

    The sources, further disclosed, that it was a group of ISWAP fighters who attempted to overrun Aulari, a location about 11km West of Bama.

    They said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI successfully waded off the attack, while the terrorists had to retreat towards Sambisa Forest.

    A military intelligence officer confirmed the development to PRNigeria.

    He said: “A NAF A-Jet was subsequently scrambled to track them as they retreat and luckily, they were sighted in 4 Gun trucks which were engaged.

    “After engaging the Gun Trucks with rockets, 3 were completely destroyed and burning while the other was immobilized.

    “A number of insurgents were also neutralized in the process while others were in disarray.”

    Previous articleNigeria’s law makes it a crime to attempt suicide – there are better ways to prevent tragedy
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com