President Muhammadu Buhari will spend a total of N2,309,066,788 on foreign and local trips in 2022.

The figure is contained in the details of the 2022 Appropriation Bill that Buhari presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

The N16.39 trillion budget has a deficit of N6.26 trillion.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, had said the government would source more loans to fund the deficit.

The item was tagged Travel and Transport (General) under State House (President).

The President is also expected to spend a total of N12.5 billion on the Presidential Air Fleet in 2022.

About N1.6 billion is provided for the purchase of vehicles and spares.

According to the estimate, the ongoing phased replacement of vehicles and spares will cost N1.6 billion compared to the N436 million set aside for a similar purpose in the 2021 proposal.

About N180,089,000 is provided for purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, platform trucks, jeeps, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles.

Last year, N116,194,297 was set aside for a similar purpose.

The government also budgeted N210 million for what it described as the “purchase of Phase 7 Avionics for AW 139 helicopters.”