2023: APC national secretariat recognises Osinbajo mobilisation group

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Oct. 10, 2021 Ongoing mobilisation to ensure that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has received further boost with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters formally recognising the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG).

The PCG, a mobilisation group, is rooting for Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

Mr Bala Gide, leader of the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, that the development had further justified optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo Presidency in 2023.

According to him, a letter issued recently by the APC and entitled “Letter of Recognition as Support Group” formally made the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilisation group to be granted such privilege by the party.

He lauded President Muhamnadu Buhari’s forthright and his leadership and populist direction, pointing out that an Osinbajo Presidency would energetically sustain Buhari’s development stride after 2023.

He also applauded the forthrightness of the APC and it Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Gide appreciated the widening mobilisation and deepening support that PCG and all associated groups working towards an Osinbajo Presidency come 2023 had so far exhibited.

“Rumour mongers should please desist from their wanton disregard for the solid democratic and progressive credentials of Osinbajo and other potential candidates who may wish to come forward in the APC.

“Committed party members and other patriotic citizens would remain even more assured under an offshoot of the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidency headed by Prof. Osinbajo” he said.

He assured that members of various pro-Osinbajo mobilisation and support groups would continue to demonstrate the highest ethical and democratic standards.

This, he said, was critical to further encourage Osinbajo and his men to consider the merit of the PGC’s invitation for their involvement in the 2023 presidential race.

Gide said the group would, therefore, not allow negative words or casting aspersions at others who might wish to canvass support for other party leaders who may hope to join the 2023 presidential race on APC’s platform.

“Rather, we shall accommodate all towards building a more formidable APC and a better Nigeria where the ideals espoused by both President Buhari and Prof. Osinbajo can be wholly sustained,” Gide stated.

