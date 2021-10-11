39 Aspirants cleared for PDP State Congress In Adamawa State

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Oct. 11, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared 39 aspirants to contest for elective positions in the Adamawa state Congress, slated for Oct. 16, 2021.

Mamu Mohammed, Chairman of the screening committee, disclosed this in a press briefing on Monday in Yola.

Mohammed said that the screening exercise is in line with the principles and guidelines of the party.

According to Mohammed, all the aspirants were found duly eligible to contest for the PDP state executives.

“We are in the state for the screening of aspirants who will contest in various positions during the state Congress of the Party, slated October 16.

“Thirty-nine (39) aspirants showed their interest to contest and all of them were screened and found duly eligible to contest for the PDP State Executive,” Mohammed said

He explained that the screening was conducted peaceful, free and successfully, adding that the committee has followed all due process as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

He thanked the outgoing officials of the party in the state for their examplary leadership style, praying that those that would come should emulate them.

Responding on behalf of the candidates, the state Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Tahir Shehu, expressed optimism over the conduct of the screening.

Shehu thanked the screening Committee for the successful exercise, adding that the commitment should be maintained towards the success of the party

