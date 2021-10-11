Anambra Guber: Soludo, Uba shun debate as Ozigbo restates vision

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, restated his vision at a debate organised by Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) Lagos, at the weekend.

The event tagged, ‘Nzuko Umunna’, and chaired by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Embassy Pharmaceutical Limited, Nnamdi Obi, was however not attended by the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba.

According to a statement issued by Media Advise to the Valentine Ozigbo (VCO) Campaign Organisation, Aziza Uzo, in Awka, the state capital, five other candidates were present.

They are: Chief Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance; Dr Godwin Maduka of Accord Party; Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo of the African Democratic Congress; High Chief Obiora Okonkwo of Zenith Labour Party; and Chief Chidozie Nwankwo of African Action Congress.

The statement noted that Ozigbo, who is the immediate past president and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, used the occasion to unveil his ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’ (Let Anambra Shine Brighter and Better) vision to the audience.

Ozigbo was quoted as saying: “I am in this race to restore the lost glory of Anambra and return us to our rightful place of pride. In seeking this high office, I believe that we must do away with the old dysfunctional kind of politics of making empty promises. In its place, we must rise to a new mind of excellence, a new attitude of possibilities, and a new culture of continuous improvement.

“This has been our approach in conducting our campaigns. We forge ahead with ideas that will positively impact the lives of Ndi Anambra and turn around the fortunes of our dear state.

“We crafted our Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto around the singular belief that we have an innate greatness in us and can do better as a people if we have the right kind of leadership.

“What kind of leader do we need? We need a leader with an abundance of emotional intelligence to unite our people behind a grand vision. We need a leader who can relate with both the rich and the poor, the young and the old, urban and rural people, and inspire Ndi Anambra to a brighter and prosperous future.”

He added: “We need a leader who is youthful, who still has creative energies within him; a leader who is intellectually strong, with the courage to lead us into our promise. I believe that I am that leader. I know that the hand of God is upon our Ka Anambra Chawapu Movement. And I promise that if you elect me to lead you into the next four years, Ndi Anambra, and indeed all of Ala Igbo will be proud of what Anambra will become.”

He said his plan would ensure rapid development in the state as each zone would be given customised government attention. He also laid out his proposals for tackling insecurity in the state saying, “Everything we do, the lives we live, the families we raise, the businesses we run, the churches we attend, the social events we hold, are impacted by the level of security. Insecurity is, therefore, given a major thrust in my manifesto for Anambra.”

Earlier, President of AASDU, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said the association has been an influential factor in Anambra politics, stressing: “It is on record that hardly any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos.” He urged the candidates not to escalate the volatile security situation in the state.