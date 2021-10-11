APC strategises ahead of Osun guber poll

By VIctor Adeoti

Osogbo, Oct. 11, 2021 The Osun chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is working towards boosting its membership base, to ensure victory at the state 2022 governorship election.

Mr Gboyega Famodun, the state APC caretaker chairman, said this at the inauguration of newly elected local government and area office chairmen of the party in Osogbo on Monday.

Famodun urged the chairmen to live up to expectations by abiding to their oaths of office.

He directed them chairmen to swear in other executives at the local levels, warning them not to go beyond the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised list.

“We are almost in the election year, governorship election is less than a year and we need you to galvanise the party behind the governor and leaders of the party.

“You should discharge your duties faithfully and make sure that all hands are on deck.

“At your local government areas, know each polling unit, especially the new ones that had just been created. You need to work seriously with the stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and many others.

“You must give the community support and attend community assignments within the local areas,” he said.

Famodun also cautioned them against factionalisation of the party by keeping members united.

”The doors of the party will always be opened to resolve issues that might come up within them. I want you to know that the doors of the party will be open to everybody.

“In the course of doing your job, if you meet any challenge that you think is heavy for you to surmount, report to the party leaders in your local government.

“If the capacity of the party leader will not immediately arrest such a situation, please contact me immediately. The party will support you in the course of doing your duty.

“On behalf of the governor and the leaders of the party, I want to congratulate you for this important occasion and I wish you all well,” Famodun said.

