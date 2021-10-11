Monday, October 11, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents have contacts with Caliphates, Jihadists Groups in Middle East to Islamise Nigeria— Ex—VC, Ahmadu Bello University

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    former Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Daniel Saror has alleged that the insecurity Nigeria currently experiences did not come by accident.

    Also according to him, Boko Haram does not consist of miscreants.

    He stressed that Boko Haram terrorists are intelligent people who are highly connected to stakeholders in Nigeria and other countries in the world.

    The professor made the revelation on Sunday at the thanksgiving service organised to celebrate his 80th birthday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Daily Post reports.

    Professor Saror explained that the insecurity in Benue and other parts of the country was brought by deliberate actions, describing it as a well-coordinated agenda to spread Islam across the country.

    He said, “The insecurity we are experiencing in Benue and Nigeria today is not an accident. It is a planned programme. Boko Haram does not consist of miscreants. They are intelligent people; they are highly connected in Nigeria and other countries in the world.

    “Their mission is simple: they want to conquer and Islamise the nation. The Jihadists that you hear about in the North West are also not miscreants. They are highly connected, highly motivated, and highly experienced in their own ideas and what they want. They want to spread the caliphate throughout Nigeria.

    “The armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents have contacts that extend to the Middle East, Asia, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia among others.”

    He alleged that they are funded with billions of naira to execute the conquest agenda of the caliphate in the country.

    Previous articleICPC Re-arraigns Buhari’s Former Aide, Obono-Obla, On Result Falsification, Forgery Charges
    Next articleEFCC Storm Kaduna Development Agency, Whisk Away Governor El-Rufai’s Former Aide Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com