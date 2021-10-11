Convention: PDP begins sale of 2023 political nomination form

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms on Monday.

This is coming ahead of its National Elective Convention, scheduled for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The party disclosed this in its revised, “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Year 2021 National Convention,” signed by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd.), on Sunday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the timetable was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) in line with the resolution of the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that adopted the zoning formula.

According to the timetable, the sale of nomination forms and expression of interest forms for the national offices will start from Monday, Oct. 11. to Friday, Oct. 15 at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The timetable also slated the last day for the submission of purchased forms for Saturday, Oct. 16.

It stated that the forms should be submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation (DOM), for processing and onward transmission to the screening committee.

It added that the screening of aspirants for national offices would take place on Monday, Oct. 18, while appeals arising from the screening of aspirants exercise would hold on Thursday, Oct. 21.