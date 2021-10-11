Monday, October 11, 2021
    EFCC Storm Kaduna Development Agency, Whisk Away Governor El-Rufai’s Former Aide Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko.

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday stormed the headquarters of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA), whisking away the Director General, Malam Ismail Umaru Dikko.

    KASUPDA has gained the reputation of Kaduna’s most feared agency due to its demolition of properties across the state.

    Its boss, Dikko, was a Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, before he was elevated to head the agency in 2019.

    It was gathered that the DG was in a meeting with other staff members when officials of the EFCC took over the office premises a few minutes after 10am, Daily Trust reports.

    Eyewitnesses said there was some commotion before the DG entered a black hilux Toyota vehicle of the EFCC.

    Sources said two EFCC officials in suit, with two police officers with rifles accompanied the KASUPDA boss into the vehicle.

    The source said some staff members at KASUPDA had tried to stop the EFCC from leaving with the DG and security guards at the gate had prevented the car from exiting.

    However, the DG asked the security guards to open the gate.

